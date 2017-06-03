Stars leave gritty storylines behind to dazzle on British Soap Awards red carpet

The biggest stars of UK soaps will dust off their satin and sequins to celebrate the best of the genre at the British Soap Awards.

Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks will battle it out for the top prize of best soap at the ceremony today.

EastEnders cast (Ian West/PA)

The controversial grooming storyline on Coronation Street will compete with Ashley’s dementia on Emmerdale, Rhiannon’s second chance on Doctors, Lee’s mental health on EastEnders and Hollyoaks’ teenage cancer plot arc for the best storyline prize.

Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh and Lucy Fallon will both compete for best actress against Charlotte Bellamy from Emmerdale, Anna Passey from Hollyoaks and EastEnders’ Lacey Turner.

Lucy Fallon as Bethany Platt (ITV)

Corrie’s Jack P Shepherd will take on Emmerdale stars John Middleton and Danny Miller and Hollyoaks stars Gregory Finnegan and Jamie Lomas to be named best actor.

Other prizes due to be handed out at The Lowry Theatre in Salford, Greater Manchester, include villain of the year, best single episode, best comedy performance and best on-screen partnership.

The show was due to be broadcast live on ITV1 but will now air on June 6 to make space in the schedule for the Britain’s Got Talent live final.

The Missing People Choir on Britain’s Got Talent (Thames/Syco Entertainment)

The climax of the talent show was moved to Saturday night so as not to clash with Sunday’s Manchester benefit concert.

Ariana Grande, whose concert last week was the target of a terror attack, will join a host of stars at Lancashire Cricket Club’s Old Trafford ground on Sunday evening.



The British Soap Awards will air on June 6 at 8pm on ITV.