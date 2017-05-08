Stars hail the sexless MTV awards - then storm soaks them on the red carpet

Moonlight’s Jharrel Jerome has applauded MTV for scrapping gendered prizes as stars arrived on the red carpet for its Movie & TV Awards – only to be sent running for cover by a sudden hail storm.

Die-hard fans donned ponchos in order to brave the elements for a glimpse of their favourite stars, but the hail-covered carpet was closed off.

Actor Tyler Posey made the most of the soggy red carpet, while actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld was seen cowering under an umbrella in her skimpy dress and singer Noah Cyrus laughed it off.

It's hailing in the middle of may. It's a great omen for the @MTV Movie & Tv Awards! pic.twitter.com/CcZG2CwC1U — ADAMDEVINE (@ADAMDEVINE) May 8, 2017

Jharrel’s emotional scene with Ashton Sanders added to the Moonlight’s packed awards cabinet, which contains three Oscars, as it fended off La La Land’s Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, as well as Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in Beauty And The Beast.

He celebrated the lack of best male or female categories and said he hoped other awards would follow suit.

He told the Press Association: “I think it’s incredible. I think it’s about time we did something like that because we are all artists, we are not actress, actor, we are performers.

Tyler Posey (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

“I think it’s about time we should say who is the best storyteller rather than who is the best man or who is the best woman.”

He said he was excited about being up for best kiss, saying he remembered how “important” the scene felt while filming it.

He and Ashton were later crowned the winner of the best kiss award.

Emma won the first ever non-gender specific award of the night for best actor, fending off competition from Hugh Jackman and James McAvoy.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Adam Devine in Los Angeles on Sunday, replaces the 25-year reign of the MTV Movie Awards by introducing prizes for shows on television and streaming services.

Noah Cyrus (Richard Shotwel/AP/PA)

The move away from gendered categories brings it in line with the Grammy Awards, which scrapped male and female prizes in 2011.

Ashton Sanders, left, and Jharrel Jerome (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

The Fast And The Furious franchise, which is in its eighth incarnation with more rumoured to follow, also received the generation award for its “global contribution to pop culture”.