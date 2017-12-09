Stars dress up in festive finery for Strictly Christmas special

Kimberley Walsh, Jeremy Vine and Judy Murray are among the stars putting on their most festive outfits for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

In first-look pictures from the seasonal episode of the BBC One show, which sees former contestants return to the dancefloor hoping to score another shot at success, former runner-up Walsh has transformed into a reindeer for her routine.

The singer, who appeared on the series in 2012, has reunited with her dance partner Pasha Kovalev, and they look thrilled to be back together in a far more festive guise.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 (Guy Levy/PA)

BBC Radio 2 host Vine, who appeared on the show in 2013, is pictured sitting atop a large Christmas tree on the dancefloor inside a star while his professional partner Karen Clifton looks on.

Tennis coach Murray, the mother of Wimbledon winner Andy – has also reprised her role as a celebrity dancer after appearing on Strictly in 2014.

She and pro dancer Neil Jones are clad in doll costumes for a toy-themed routine.

Judy Murray and Neil Jones (Guy Levy/PA)

Others taking part in the Strictly Christmas special are Katie Derham, Colin Jackson and Robbie Savage.

The six couples will each perform a routine which tells the story of what everyone loves about Christmas in a bid to be crowned the festive champions 2017.

The Strictly Christmas special will be hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman – with Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas dishing out the critiques.

The one-off episode will see the famous faces competing to win the Christmas Silver Star trophy.

Jeremy Vine and Karen Clifton (Guy Levy/PA)

Viewers will also be treated to a royal touch during the episode, with a festive feature from inside Buckingham Palace also on the cards as the Duchess of Cornwall hosts a tea dance.

The Strictly stars and members of the community will attend the dance which will highlight the benefits of exercise in old age.

The Strictly Christmas special will air on Christmas Day on BBC One.