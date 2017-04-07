Stars compete for gender-neutral gongs at new-look MTV film and TV awards

MTV has scrapped male and female categories for its revamped awards show celebrating the year’s most popular films and TV programmes.

The network revealed separate gongs for best actor and actress had been replaced by “non-gendered” prizes at the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards.

It means Emma Watson will compete with Hugh Jackman and James McAvoy for best actor in a movie, while Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Emilia Clarke from Game Of Thrones will go up against The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan for best actor in a show.

Millie Bobby Brown received a nomination for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things (Netflix)

It is the first time in the ceremony’s 26-year history that shows on television and streaming services can receive nominations as well as movies.

Break-out horror film Get Out leads the way with six nominations, including nods for movie of the year and for its lead star, British actor David Kaluuya.

Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty And The Beast and Netflix drama Stranger Things each earned four nominations.

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out (Universal)

This year’s event will include five new categories: best American story; tearjerker; best host; best reality competition and best fight against the system, replacing the previous best fight award.

La La Land stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling will compete for the best kiss prize with Moonlight actors Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome.

TV comedy-drama Atlanta, fantasy series Game Of Thrones, movies Hidden Figures, Logan, and Moonlight, and Mandy Moore’s TV drama This Is Us are all on three nominations.

La La Land stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are nominated for best kiss (Matt Crossick/PA)

MTV president Chris McCarthy said: “We’re living in a golden age of content, and great storytelling and characters resonate regardless of whether you’re watching it in a theatre or on TV.

“The new MTV Movie & TV Awards will celebrate even more of the brightest, bravest, funniest and most shared films and TV shows resonating across youth culture.”

Comedian Adam Devine is hosting the awards show at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7.

More categories will be revealed closer to the event, while fans can vote for the winners at MTV.com.