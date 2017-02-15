Stars choose two-piece suits for a night at the NME Awards

Stylish two-piece suits were the outfit of choice among stars who arrived on the red carpet for the NME Awards in London.

MIA teamed a shiny purple tracksuit with pink lipstick and golden heels for the VO5 event at the O2 Brixton Academy on Wednesday.

MIA (Matt Crossick/PA)

But her two-piece may have been outdone by the members of Sunflower Bean, with Jacob Faber sporting a bright crimson number, while Nick Kivlen wore a shimmering multicoloured paisley ensemble.

Sunflower Bean (Matt Crossick/PA)

Black Honey’s Izzy B Phillips coordinated her outfit with the carpet itself, with a light pink suit against a vibrant red top, hat and lipstick.

Black Honey (Matt Crossick/PA)

Christine And The Queens went for a more formal look, matching her chequered number with a striped blue shirt.

Christine And The Queens (Matt Crossick/PA)

Meanwhile, Rat Boy and his band contributed with a selection of eye-catching scarves in red, orange, white and black designs.

Rat Boy (Matt Crossick/PA)

Chloe Lloyd brought a floral touch in a short black dress emblazoned with bright blooms, while Rebeca Marcos and Ashley Roberts both wore white jackets on top of black dresses.

Chloe Lloyd (Matt Crossick/PA)

Among stars who went for a more casual look, Pixie Geldof wore a black T-shirt with the bold slogan Choose Love with black trousers, brightened up with multicoloured high-heeled sandals.

Pixie Geldof (Matt Crossick/PA)

All three members of Years & Years also wore tops bearing the charity slogan in support of refugees, in black white and grey.

Years & Years (Matt Crossick/PA)

Bastille almost created an optical illusion with a selection of contrasting black and white designs, while Dua Lipa wore a white dress splashed with lime green and purple patterns.