Stars arrive on red carpet ahead of politically charged Oscars

Stars are arriving on the red carpet at the Oscars where musical La La Land could make history after earning a record-equalling 14 nominations.

Best actress nominee Ruth Negga was among the first celebrities to arrive at the ceremony in Hollywood, which is expected to be dominated by political speeches.

Ruth Negga, wearing the ACLU ribbon, arrives at the Oscars (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The Irish-Ethiopian star, wearing a red Valentino dress, was sporting an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) ribbon as she posed for photographs outside the Dolby Theatre.

Ruth, who is nominated for her role in drama Loving, described the film as a “once in a lifetime opportunity”.

She told E!: “Films you’ve either watched or been in, they stay with you and leave residue with you.

“This is one of those films, I don’t think it’ll ever leave me.”

Luz Towns-Miranda, left, and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the Oscar-nominated song How Far I’ll Go from Moana, arrived on the red carpet with his mother.

They were both wearing ACLU ribbons.

Isabelle Huppert (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Isabelle Huppert, who is nominated for best actress for her role in psychological thriller Elle, told ABC: “I feel so thrilled about this film in particular. The whole road has been amazing.

“There’s a wonderful atmosphere. It’s all about being happy here.”