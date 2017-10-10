Star Wars: The Last Jedi – the biggest talking points from the trailer

The new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer has thrown up a series of questions and theories about what will unfold on the big screen this Christmas.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi..Rey (Daisy Ridley) (Lucasfilm Ltd. ..© 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved)

The trailer was unveiled overnight and shows footage of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia.

The actress died aged 60 in December 2016 and fans are now speculating as to Leia’s future following the new footage.

Watch the new trailer for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and see it in theaters December 15. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/6vE5KUSv1f pic.twitter.com/wcKvn0jjPO — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017

Here are some of the biggest talking points from the trailer:

1. The Grey Jedi debate

This isn’t a new debate, but one which was sparked with the release of a new poster in April this year.

The Grey Jedi Code pic.twitter.com/T4RBVWEzkg — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) October 5, 2017

The poster shows Rey (played by Daisy Ridley), holding up her lightsaber with the faces of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) on either side of the blade.

The sabre beam is blue at its base (one of the colours traditionally carried by the Jedi), but then becomes red at its apex (the colour of lightsaber blade used by the Sith).

Following the release of the trailer, fans have now again started speculating about whether or not Rey will become a Grey Jedi.

Rey is supposed to become a Grey Jedi from what I heard. Fluent in both the Light and Dark Side of the Force. Hence the first poster! pic.twitter.com/AOGWv0Vrjd — KevinDC (LatinoLite) (@TheEnigmaKnows) October 10, 2017

Referencing said poster, one fan theorised: “Rey is supposed to become a Grey Jedi from what I heard. Fluent in both the Light and Dark Side of the Force. Hence the first poster!”

According to the official Star Wars wiki page, the Grey Jedi “walk the line between the dark and light sides of The Force”.

Theory : Kylo turns his back on the dark side Luke turns TO the dark side and Rey becomes the first Grey Jedi. — Matt Whelan (@MrWhelan96) October 10, 2017

One fan speculated: “Theory : Kylo turns his back on the dark side Luke turns TO the dark side and Rey becomes the first Grey Jedi.”

Another had an even more in-depth analysis, tweeting: “Luke is the chosen one set to bring balance to the force. ‘It’s time for the jedi to end’ is leading up to the Grey Jedi order. So hyped.”

Luke is the chosen one set to bring balance to the force. "It's time for the jedi to end" is leading up to the Grey Jedi order. So hyped. pic.twitter.com/xLWOJE8kGA — connorgeronimo (@connorgeronimo) October 10, 2017

2. Will Kylo Ren kill Princess Leia?

In Star Wars: The Force Awakens we met Kylo Ren, who is Princess Leia and Han Solo’s son. We saw that he had gone over to the Dark Side of the Force.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi..Kylo Ren (Adam Driver)..Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd. ..© 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Given that Darth Vader is his grandfather, it’s no surprise he was easily led astray by Supreme Leader Snoke (voiced by Andy Serkis).

But will he go down an even darker path during the next film?

He killed his father, Han Solo (played by Harrison Ford) in The Force Awakens, but new footage in the trailer hints that he’ll be forced to make a decision about the fate of Princess Leia.

Check out the brand new poster for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and watch the trailer tonight. pic.twitter.com/A4UGpYqoeW — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017

Footage shows Kylo Ren during a space battle scene, appearing to line up his fighter to fire at the ship his mother, Princess Leia, is commanding.

Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm Ltd)

In the voiceover, Ren says: “Let the past die. Kill it if you have to. That’s the only way to become what you were meant to be.”

The footage then shifts to a close-up of Princess Leia’s face, seemingly registering that her son is close by.

Whether or not he actually does kill her is not clear, so it may just be clever editing.

3. What’s the deal with Rey and Kylo Ren?

There’s much speculation over what Rey and Kylo Ren (whose birth name is Ben Solo) might mean to each other in the wider scope of the saga.

Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (LucasFilm Ltd)

In the new trailer, fans are going wild for the last few seconds.

While it may be case of very clever and intentionally misleading editing to throw everyone off track, it has led to a lot of Star Wars speculation.

The footage shows Rey talking to someone, saying: “I need someone to show me my place in all this.”

Up next, you see Kylo Ren reach his hand out before it cuts to black, and the final Star Wars logo appears.

We know Luke Skywalker was training Kylo Ren to be a Jedi before his pupil pledged his allegiance to Snoke.

Will we find out a bit more about how it all went wrong?

4. What is a Porg?

The creatures of the Star Wars universe are a key feature of the films, but none more so than Han Solo’s sidekick, the Wookie Chewbacca.

I want @JohnBoyega in this #TheLastJedi trailer to yell "We're cancelling the a-Porg-alypse!" for a nice cross promotion with #PacificRim2 pic.twitter.com/E6igWL1bBX — Jason Gorber (@filmfest_ca) October 10, 2017

The new trailer footage introduces us to what appears to be a new friend of Chewie’s: a Porg.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi..L to R: Chewbacca with a Porg..Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd. ..© 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

The film’s director, Rian Johnson, answered a fan’s question on Twitter a few weeks ago when it was revealed they would be a feature of the new film.

They are sea birds. Their coloring varies. Males are slightly larger than females. They can fly short distances. They're inquisitive. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 13, 2017

He said: “They are sea birds. Their colouring varies. Males are slightly larger than females. They can fly short distances. They’re inquisitive.”

As cute as the new creature may be, it has left some wondering as to the fate of one of the Star Wars universe’s most divisive characters: Jar Jar Binks.

That thing on the dashboard of the Millenium Falcon is gonna be the new Jar Jar Binks, isn't it? — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) October 10, 2017

Fans will have to wait to see whether the Porgs end up being snacks (as has been hinted before), or if they are an ally to Chewie.

The movie is out in UK cinemas on December 15.