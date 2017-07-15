Star Wars: The Last Jedi behind-the-scenes trailer shows Carrie Fisher

Star Wars fans got a behind-the-scenes look at the franchise's next instalment in a clip from the shoot of The Last Jedi.

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro were some of the cast who took to the stage at Disney's D23 Expo to talk about the forthcoming film.

There was no new trailer, but the audience was rewarded with the behind-the-scenes look at making The Last Jedi, which included a few words from late star Carrie Fisher.

Watching Fisher talk about her role in the film was an emotional experience for many of the fans who watched the video.

Mark Hamill was also back at the expo event, having received Disney Legends Awards for himself and on behalf of his late co-star Fisher on Friday at the convention.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in cinemas on December 14.

