Star Wars: The Last Jedi behind-the-scenes trailer shows Carrie Fisher

Star Wars fans got a behind-the-scenes look at the franchise's next instalment in a clip from the shoot of The Last Jedi.

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro were some of the cast who took to the stage at Disney's D23 Expo to talk about the forthcoming film.

There was no new trailer, but the audience was rewarded with the behind-the-scenes look at making The Last Jedi, which included a few words from late star Carrie Fisher.

Watching Fisher talk about her role in the film was an emotional experience for many of the fans who watched the video.

the shot of Oscar Isaac hugging and kissing Carrie fisher in #TheLastJedi footage pic.twitter.com/4PiTrvEpMD — dick nenbow (@dicknenbow) July 15, 2017

"It's about family," says Carrie Fisher at one point, "And that's what's so powerful about it." pic.twitter.com/q6HCxUS4xm — juliet (@lukeskywife) July 15, 2017

All this Carrie Fisher footage has me in tears !!! #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/qbdk7M0f8C — Thomas Storaï (@ThomasStorai) July 15, 2017

Mark Hamill was also back at the expo event, having received Disney Legends Awards for himself and on behalf of his late co-star Fisher on Friday at the convention.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in cinemas on December 14.

Additional reporting by Greg Murphy