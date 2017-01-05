Star Wars: The Force Awakens is best-selling video of 2016

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is the best-selling video title of 2016.

The 2015 movie starring John Boyega, Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley led the sales of the category with more than 2.3 million copies passing through physical and digital retail.

Figures released by the British Association of Screen Entertainment (Base), based on data from The Official Charts Company and IHS Markit, show that consumer spend in the video category rose by 2.2% in 2016, bringing the total value of the category to £2.25 billion.

John Boyega as Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (David James/Lucasfilm)

This was partly due to the Star Wars movie.

Base said the sales breakdown of the film shows that consumers are taking full advantage of the format choice from the industry, with 51.5% purchasing on DVD, 34.4% on Blu-ray and 14.1% digital.

This is the second home entertainment record for Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the movie took the mantle for fastest ever selling Blu-ray title earlier in 2016, shifting 531,949 copies in the first week of release.

Daisy Ridley as Rey with BB-8 in The Force Awakens (Lucasfilm)

Dean Pappadakis, category and commercial director, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment, said the film’s performance reflects both the “overwhelming endurance of the franchise” and the “consumer thirst to own and engage with quality content” on a format that fits with their lifestyle.

He continued: “Looking at the format breakdown and mapping against demographics it’s easy to see that Star Wars not only continues to retain core fans but also attract new fans to the franchise, and has overall made a solid contribution to boosting the consumer base of the video category overall.”