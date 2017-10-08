Star Wars teases new trailer for The Last Jedi

Star Wars fans are getting excited after it was announced that the trailer for the next film in the space saga will debut on Tuesday.

The footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be unveiled at half-time during the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears in Chicago.

It will land in the early hours of Tuesday.

Following the trailer launch, tickets for the film will be on sale everywhere.

Fans of the franchise could barely contain their excitement following the announcement.

One said on Twitter that the news had their “heart racing”, while others said they were setting alarms to ensure they got up to see the ad.

As much as I wanted to buy a shirt. I'm not. Star Wars presale tickets will always come first #lastjedi — Daniel Garcia (@chalupaR2D2) October 8, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi follows on from the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

It stars Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, as well as the late Carrie Fisher.

:: Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in cinemas on December 14, 2017.