Star Wars: Episode IX release date set for May 2019

The third film in the main Star Wars trilogy will arrive in cinemas on May 24 2019, Disney has announced as it revealed a raft of release dates.

The Colin Trevorrow-directed Star Wars: Episode IX will buck the trend of The Force Awakes and the upcoming The Last Jedi which were December releases, as was spin-off Rogue One.

A number of other release dates have also been unveiled by Disney, including the fifth Indiana Jones film which has been pushed back a year and will arrive in cinemas on July 10 2020 – with Steven Spielberg returning as director along with Harrison Ford.

A new live-action The Lion King, starring Donald Glover as Simba, is expected to debut on July 19 2019, while the animated sequel to Frozen will arrive on November 27 2019.

The studio also pushed its 3-D animated film Gigantic back two years to November 2020.