Star Wars director JJ Abrams has nothing but good things to say about Ireland

Star Wars: The Force Awakens created quite a buzz on these shores with part of it being filmed on Skellig Michael in Co Kerry.

And it seems director JJ Abrams has nothing but fond memories of his time here.

Last night the Oscar Wilde Awards took place in the US, an event that celebrates Irish and Irish-American contributions to cinema.

Abrams was hosting the event and he spoke to 2fm's Stephen Byrne about his grá for working in Ireland and with Irish people.

"I'm thrilled to have people who have never been lucky enough to work there or travel through Ireland, get to experience at least a taste of what it's like and to see the benefit of working not just with people from Ireland but actually in Ireland itself.

"It was an incredible experience. And I look forward to doing it again."

Abrams also gave a moving tribute to the late Carrie Fisher saying her loss will be remembered forever.

"She'll be remembered for exactly who she was - one of the most brilliant minds."

You can check out the interview here: