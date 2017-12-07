Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley says she will never go back on ‘unhealthy’ social media

Daisy Ridley has said social media is “highly unhealthy for people’s mental health”.

The actress, 25, will soon be seen on the big screen when she reprises her role as Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

She quit social media in September last year.

Rey (Daisy Ridley) in The Last Jedi (David James/Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved)

She told Radio Times: “I came off it (social media) last September and I will never go back on.”

“The more I read about teenage anxiety, the more I think it’s highly unhealthy for people’s mental health.”

“It’s such a weird thing for young people to look at distorted images of things they should be”.

Asked by the magazine if she had splashed out on any lavish purchases with her Star Wars pay cheques, she said no, but that she had bought herself a plane ticket home for the day recently.

“When we did the press tour for the first Star Wars movie, I got very used to having a fancy seat. It was awesome. But I’ve travelled home to see my family a couple of times in economy and I’m like, ‘Oh, this is how normal people travel’. I’d forgotten'”, she said.

She also told Radio Times she always travels with two crystals which were a gift and are her “tokens of love and protection”.

