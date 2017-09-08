Star Trek: Voyager’s Endgame tops list of most-watched episodes

The grand finale of the seventh season of Star Trek: Voyager has been named the most-watched episode of the entire sci-fi series.

First broadcast in 2001, the double-bill showdown, Endgame, saw Admiral Janeway risk breaking the temporal rules to journey back in time and meet her younger self, bringing with her newer technology to get past the Borg.

Janeway marked the first ever female Trek captain and was originally portrayed by Orange Is The New Black star, Kate Mulgrew, from 1995 to 2001.

Kate Mulgrew joins fellow Star Trek captains William Shatner, Avery Brooks and Scott Bakula (Yui Mok/PA)

According to Netflix, it is the most popular Star Trek episode out of the full 695-part collection it streams.

The top 10 most-viewed list is made up of a further five Voyager episodes, and four from The Next Generation, with the second part of its fourth season episode, The Best Of Both Worlds, proving the second most popular episode on the whole.

Sharing the figures to celebrate Star Trek’s 51st anniversary on Friday, Netflix added that only 177 UK fans have made their way through its full catalogue of existing episodes.

It would take 536 hours to watch it in its entirety; the equivalent of 22 days.

Later this month will see the release of Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtsman’s latest instalment of the legendary series, Star Trek: Discovery – starring Jason Isaacs, Doug Jones and Sonequa Martin-Green.