Star Trek outfits and props up for grabs in memorabilia auction

The command uniform sported by Captain Kirk, a Klingon guard’s outfit, and a starfleet communicator are among hundreds of Star Trek items to be auctioned off.

Props, costumes and set decoration pieces used in 2009’s Star Trek reboot and its 2013 follow-up, Star Trek Into Darkness, will be up for grabs for fans of the hit sci-fi franchise at the special sale in Los Angeles on December 2.

Kirk’s wetsuit (Prop Store)

Spock’s Enterprise operations uniform with starfleet phaser, holster belt and communicator is expected to fetch up to £9,200 while an SFX electronic starfleet phaser is estimated to go for up to £7,700.

Other notable items among the 400 lots include Captain Kirk’s wetsuit, Spock’s light-up cold fusion device and a starfleet tricorder and holster.

Klingon Costume (Prop Store)

The auction is being organised by film and TV memorabilia company Prop Store alongside Paramount Pictures with fans and collectors being given the opportunity to bid in person, online or via telephone.

Brandon Alinger, Prop Store COO, said: “We expect to see strong interest in all of the auction content, but especially items like the Enterprise costumes, Starfleet props, and Klingon-related lots — the majority of which have never been available to the public before.

“It’s a good time to be a Star Trek fan.”