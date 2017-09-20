Stacey Solomon will not be returning to I’m A Celeb… Extra Camp this year

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon will not be returning to her role on I’m A Celebrity… Extra Camp this year, her publicist has said.

The mother-of-two hosted the ITV2 spin-off partner to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! last year, alongside boyfriend and former show winner, Joe Swash.

In a statement to the Press Association, the 27-year-old’s representative said they were “able to confirm that Stacey will not be returning” to the show.

Former EastEnders star Swash has been involved in the hit reality series since his own appearance in 2008.

Last year’s season also saw the pair host alongside Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison and comedian Chris Ramsey.

It was recently reported that Pattison, who bravely took part in the jungle challenge in 2015 and is a familiar face on Loose Women, has also been dropped by the channel.

Meanwhile, 2016 jungle queen and Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has been tipped to fill one of the presenter slots.