Stacey Solomon turns up to Loose Women in last night's clothes and a pair of hotel slippers

Stacey Solomon has joined the Holly and Phillip school of TV presenting the morning after an awards show – turning up to work in last night’s clothes and make-up.

The Loose Women star had been at the Brit Awards last night with boyfriend Joe Swash and looked glamorous on the red carpet, but it was a different story this morning when she went to ITV’s studios wearing a mish-mash of their outfits.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield famously presented This Morning in a hungover state after the last couple of National Television Awards, wearing their awards bash gear from the night before.

Stacey and Joe at the Brits (Ian West/PA)

But Stacey insisted that she had in fact been in bed at a respectable hour and that her strange choice of outfit – which included last night’s playsuit, Joe’s suit jacket and a pair of hotel slippers – was down to a lost overnight bag.

She said: “I stayed in a hotel so I was closer to the studios so I wasn’t late.

“I’d walked with this backpack, filled with all my clothes, down the red carpet like a geek, but then I took it off and no-one could find it. I thought, ‘I’ll get it tomorrow’, but it wasn’t there.”

Stacey reckoned she’d had a shower but was still in the previous night’s make-up and revealed that Joe had refused to let her borrow his jeans and T-shirt.

She said: “He gave me his jacket and kicked me out of the car. I couldn’t wear my top because it smelt of B.O.”

However, viewers weren’t sure that they believed Stacey’s tale.

There's no chance @StaceySolomon slept in that make up #LooseWomen — Tara Daniella (@taradaniella_) February 23, 2017

However, others thought she looked great.

@loosewomen @StaceySolomon if I had that figure and legs, I'd never wear trousers. Go Stacey, you're stunning x — Nikki Payne (@nikkipayne1960) February 23, 2017

Bless Stacey rocking up in her slippers. She's very tanned and looks great #LooseWomen — Kjs (@Kjs66064137) February 23, 2017

Luckily for Stacey, producers managed to find her a new outfit halfway through the episode.