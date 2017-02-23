Stacey Solomon turns up to Loose Women in last night's clothes and a pair of hotel slippers
Stacey Solomon has joined the Holly and Phillip school of TV presenting the morning after an awards show – turning up to work in last night’s clothes and make-up.
The Loose Women star had been at the Brit Awards last night with boyfriend Joe Swash and looked glamorous on the red carpet, but it was a different story this morning when she went to ITV’s studios wearing a mish-mash of their outfits.
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield famously presented This Morning in a hungover state after the last couple of National Television Awards, wearing their awards bash gear from the night before.
But Stacey insisted that she had in fact been in bed at a respectable hour and that her strange choice of outfit – which included last night’s playsuit, Joe’s suit jacket and a pair of hotel slippers – was down to a lost overnight bag.
She said: “I stayed in a hotel so I was closer to the studios so I wasn’t late.
“I’d walked with this backpack, filled with all my clothes, down the red carpet like a geek, but then I took it off and no-one could find it. I thought, ‘I’ll get it tomorrow’, but it wasn’t there.”
Oh @realjoeswash, you should have given @StaceySolomon your trousers!! #Brits pic.twitter.com/ItksuAGlmM— Loose Women (@loosewomen) February 23, 2017
Stacey reckoned she’d had a shower but was still in the previous night’s make-up and revealed that Joe had refused to let her borrow his jeans and T-shirt.
She said: “He gave me his jacket and kicked me out of the car. I couldn’t wear my top because it smelt of B.O.”
However, viewers weren’t sure that they believed Stacey’s tale.
There's no chance @StaceySolomon slept in that make up #LooseWomen— Tara Daniella (@taradaniella_) February 23, 2017
@KC_Friendie @StaceySolomon @loosewomen Yes what a pretty tall tale...thought panelists were dressed by the #loosewomen #wardrobe #team! 🙄— gemma clarence (@gemmaclarence) February 23, 2017
However, others thought she looked great.
@loosewomen @StaceySolomon if I had that figure and legs, I'd never wear trousers. Go Stacey, you're stunning x— Nikki Payne (@nikkipayne1960) February 23, 2017
Bless Stacey rocking up in her slippers. She's very tanned and looks great #LooseWomen— Kjs (@Kjs66064137) February 23, 2017
Luckily for Stacey, producers managed to find her a new outfit halfway through the episode.
