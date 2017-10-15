Stacey Solomon overwhelmed by response to post about insecurities

Former pop star Stacey Solomon said she has been overwhelmed by the response to her Instagram post about her insecurities, saying it is proof people are fed up with “airbrushed, fake, crazy pictures” of celebrities.

The Loose Women panellist and mother-of-two said she was “surprised by the volume” of people who said they were affected by it.

The 28-year-old used social media to describe to her nearly 600,000 followers how she used to “hate” her side profile because of her nose.

Speaking from Heathrow Airport as she met nearly 200 sick and disadvantaged children heading on a sunshine trip to Florida with the Dreamflight charity, Solomon told the Press Association: “For me I get a lot out of doing things that I hope people who maybe look up to me and look for advice would see something that’s real and not posed and fake.

“I’m as honest as I can be and hopefully helping them with their self-esteem rather than making them feel bad.

“I always read the comments underneath anything I post on social media because I appreciate people are engaging and talking to me.

“It makes me feel normal – the insecurities I have lots of other people have, girls and boys, it’s nice to have that interaction, to come together and say: ‘Actually, it’s not as perfect as everyone makes out, we’ve all got bits and bobs were worried about.’”

Asked if she was surprised about the extent of the positive comments she received since posting the image, she added: “I wasn’t surprised about how positive the reaction was, but I was surprised by the volume in which people were touched by it.

GOODMORNING!!! Feeling very smiley and happy today for no reason at all! I hope you all have a happy Thursday! It’s almost the weekend ???? love u ???? A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on Oct 11, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

“You feel you’re the only person who’s sick of seeing airbrushed, fake, crazy pictures, but actually most people are ready just to see a bit of reality, which is a really wonderful thing.”