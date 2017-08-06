Stacey Solomon: I love my muffin top and 'saggy boobies'

Stacey Solomon has shared a hilarious video in which she tells of her pride in her “muffin top, saggy boobies and stretch marks”.

The Loose Women star, 27, is seen on holiday in a white bikini in the footage posted on Instagram.

She says “Three things I love about my bikini body” before telling her 457,000 followers what she likes about herself.

“Muffin top,” she says, squeezing her sides before lying on the floor.

“Not only are they insulating but who else can lie this comfortably on a stone floor without the help of these baby?” she asks.

“My saggy boobies,” she said next.

“They may not be what looks the best but I’ll tell you now I don’t need a bag for anything on holiday,” she continues, whipping an ice pole and a pair of sunglasses out from under her assets.

Solomon is then seen on the floor while children colour in her stretch marks, which she said “provide hours of entertainment for the children”.

“Just look at them, never been happier,” she said.

Mother-of-two Solomon wrote: “SHOUT OUT TO EVERYONE ON HOLIDAY WORRYING ABOUT HOW THEY LOOK!

“You’re all perfectly imperfect and unique and beautiful.

“I thought I’d make a little holiday video celebrating my society labelled “imperfections” because actually I love them, they’re part of me, and they have their uses!

“I think if we can all show off our insecurities then we will all start realising NOBODY escapes the world of perfection that we are all under pressure to keep up with and everyone can sleep a little easier at night knowing everyone comes in different shapes sizes etc etc and we all have the same extra ordinary bits that are seen as “imperfections” but they’re not they all tell a story of who we are and why we are and where we are going!”