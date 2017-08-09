Stacey Solomon celebrates saggy boobs and muffin top in new video

It’s bikini season and if you’re anything like us you’re still in denial.

Especially when your favourite bloggers and celebrities are posing on rocks and beaches in the Caribbean.

Not Stacey Solomon, she’s currently on holiday with her sons and decided to show off her bikini body in this gas video.

The former X Factor singer shouts out three things she loves about her body, her “muffin top”, her “saggy boobies” and her “stretch marks”.

And of course, Stacey Solomon being Stacey Solomon - she didn’t stop there, she then went on to explain the reasons why.

“The muffin top: not only is it insulating but who else can lay this comfortably on a stone floor without the help of these babies,” Solomon says to the camera while demonstrating the feat.

She then goes on to show how she “no longer needs a bag for anything on holiday” as she can keep items, such as sunglasses and ice pops, stored underneath her boobs.

And lastly her stretchmarks offer hours of entertainment for her children.

She then explained the reason she posted the video in the caption the post.

“SHOUT OUT TO EVERYONE ON HOLIDAY WORRYING ABOUT HOW THEY LOOK,” she begins.

“You're all perfectly imperfect and unique and beautiful. I thought I'd make a little holiday video celebrating my society labelled "imperfections" because actually I love them, they're part of me, and they have their uses.

She continues: “I think if we can all show off our insecurities then we will all start realising NOBODY escapes the world of perfection that we are all under pressure to keep up with and everyone can sleep a little easier at night knowing everyone comes in different shapes sizes etc etc and we all have the same extra ordinary bits that are seen as "imperfections" but they're not they all tell a story of who we are and why we are and where we are going!

Writing for the Metro.co.uk, Stacey went on to say that another reason behind her post was that she’s been trying to educate her sons on body confidence as she can see that her eldest son, Zachary is already worried about his appearance.

“With my boys, strangely and sadly enough, my nine-year-old son has already said to me “when am I old enough to go to the gym? Do I have a six pack?” Why is he asking me these questions? It’s not because I let them watch anything or see anything.

“It’s because even cartoons, even superheroes that kids idolise, are fully ripped. So kids think “oh, I don’t look like that”. It’s just so scary. So I do have to have conversations with them”.