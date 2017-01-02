Springwatch host brands Planet Earth II a 'disaster' for the natural world

Springwatch presenter Martin Hughes-Games has launched a brave attack on nationally-loved nature documentary Planet Earth II, accusing it of actually contributing to the mass extinction of animals.

In an article in The Guardian, the wildlife expert said such programmes are a “disaster”, glamorising the dwindling natural world and “lulling” viewers into the “lie” that it is not under the severe threat that it is.

Even though the programme’s presenter Sir David Attenborough urged people to be more environmentally aware, Martin reckons this is not enough and programme-makers should pay a “conservation fee” for the shows they produce.

Viewers themselves are divided on the subject…

Martin Hughes-Games' on Planet Earth is silly. The series still had an eco element and showed what will disappear if we don't conserve! — Robert Guthrie (@_robertguthrie) January 2, 2017

Seems like sour grapes. >> Planet Earth II 'a disaster for world's wildlife' says rival nature producer https://t.co/BkhzBKdm7q — Jonathan (@Ogilvie75) January 2, 2017

Planet Earth II 'a disaster for world's wildlife' says rival nature producer - We all want to save planet but we don't use taxpayers money — Lookout (@plagueonyou) January 2, 2017

I totally agree, 50% of wildlife lost in last 30 yrs. Planet Earth II 'a disaster for world's wildlife' https://t.co/POvHdLSExu — Hannah Cockerton (@spandog8) January 2, 2017

Inclined to agree with much of this > Planet Earth II 'a disaster for world's wildlife' says rival nature producer https://t.co/fOYJxWMOHK — tomjennings (@tomjennings) January 2, 2017

While Martin praises the quality of the filming, valuable in itself as a record of the natural world we may not have in years to come, he says it’s important to balance “fantasy with reality”.

Not sure that will be enough to tear our eyes away from the screen, though!