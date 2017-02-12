Spider-Man meets Spider-Man at Baftas and fans say the meeting has saved 2017

Film fans’ Spidey senses were tingling tonight after new Spider-Man Tom Holland and old Spider-Man Andrew Garfield bumped into each other at the Bafta awards.

The actors were photographed stopping for a chat on the red carpet as they arrived at the Royal Albert Hall.

On Twitter, fans joked that the meeting had “saved 2017”.

One wrote: “My boys together. I’m crying unicorns because these photos mean the world to me.”

Another tweeted: “Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield I repeat Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield. Guys its happening 2017 is saved!”

“Do you think they’ll swap Spidey stories?” asked another fan.

IT'S HAPPENING! TOM HOLLAND WITH ANDREW GARFIELD AT THE #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/r9Qc4vOkWo — Robert Downey Jr UK (@downeysduckling) February 12, 2017

Andrew, 33, played the superhero in The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012 and reprised the role in the 2014 sequel.

However, Tom, 20, has now taken over as the web-slinger.

He will be seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is due out this year.