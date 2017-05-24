Spider-Man fans divided over superhero's new suit in latest film trailer

Peter Parker’s new high-tech suit in Spider-Man: Homecoming has divided fans after more of it was revealed in the latest trailer.

The film’s leading star, Tom Holland, is seen talking to his red and blue suit and deploying a parachute from it while in a sticky situation.

Another moment in the clip reveals that the suit lights up and that Parker can be assisted in his “web shooter combinations” by a computer embedded within it.

Spider-Man: Homecoming will see Parker battling with normal teenage life and that of a crime-fighting superhero, while being mentored by Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark/Iron Man, who has given the suit a substantial upgrade.

The gizmo-friendly suit has prompted concern among some fans of the Marvel franchise.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (Sony Pictures Entertainment/Marvel/YouTube screengrab)

They took to Twitter in their droves to share their thoughts.

If the new suit of Spider-Man has a talking device that will guide him just like Ironman i'll be more pissed. #SPIDERMANHOMECOMING — loRnze (@loRnze89) May 24, 2017

Yep... NOT A FAN of Spider-Man's high tech suit.

Sony has messed up AGAIN.#SpiderManHomecoming — Eric Daley (@Daleylife) May 24, 2017

Lol didn't know that spiderman suit has a parachute. https://t.co/d5jb3D1eaE — Nazir Haziq 🌐 (@Nazir_haziq) May 24, 2017

Spider-Man suit is a bit too techy, but man, am I excited for this movie! — zeñodrO niveK (@theFlipDork) May 24, 2017

For others, the enhanced outfit is an exciting prospect.

The Stark-made Spiderman suit is like an Ironman suit for Spiderman! Awesome! — Francis(co) (@MangKiko101) May 24, 2017

I like this new spiderman suit. I was initially thrown off by the eyes, but now I'm all in. Self adjusting, parachute, HUD, that bug thing, — Mavavya (@Dexxe) May 24, 2017

@SpiderManMovie this looks so good!!! i can't wait for the movie😱😱 i love the new upgraded suit — Edward Banks-Johnson (@Bxnkster) May 24, 2017

The trailer also shows Michael Keaton as the villainous Vulture, singer Zendaya teasing Parker in her role as his classmate Michelle, while offering up a glimpse of Donald Glover’s as-yet unknown character.

British actor Tom is following in the footsteps of previous Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in taking on the role.

The new film is the second Spider-Man reboot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Rising star Tom, 20, recently earned a new legion of fans when he brilliantly recreated Rihanna’s Umbrella dance routine – in full costume and wig – during an appearance on US TV programme Lip Sync Battle.