Spice Girls reunion has to be soon as we're getting on a bit, says Emma Bunton

Emma Bunton has said it would be a shame not to do a Spice Girls reunion, but that it needs to happen soon as they are all “getting on a bit”.

The band last appeared on stage together at the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony in London.

(Ian West/PA)

Emma, 41, re-teamed with bandmates Geri Horner and Melanie Brown last year to record new music under the name GEM.

She told Fabulous magazine: “It’s about finding the perfect time. We want to make it right for our fans. But it would be a shame not to do something.

“We’re always talking about it. I think it would be amazing, so I’m on the case and Geri’s the same.”

(Fiona Hanson/PA)

Asked what they could release if they ever did reunite, Emma suggested a new album with their hits on it.

She said: “It would be lovely to show us performing to a whole new generation. But we can’t wait too much longer, as we’re all getting on a bit!”

The singer, dubbed Baby Spice during her days in the group, hinted that she and fiance Jade Jones may be considering expanding their family.

Monty's first dip! 💦 A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Apr 13, 2017 at 1:18am PDT

She became engaged to Jade in 2011 and they have two sons together.

Emma revealed she’d spent an afternoon with Geri, cuddling her new addition, a baby boy called Montague George Hector Horner.

(Joel Ryan/PA)

“He’s adorable, just adorable,” she said.

“He’s a lovely little thing, and I actually felt very broody. I have been spending a lot of time with Geri and she’s so happy.”