Special documentary will pay tribute to Brian Pern after Segway death

The cast of The Life Of Rock With Brian Pern is set to reunite for a tribute to the fictional rocker after the news of his sudden death.

Creators have described his passing following a “Segway mistake” as a tragic end, but said they were pleased to honour his memory.

The original BBC Four series (2014-2016) followed the life of ageing rock star Brian Pern, played by Simon Day, who once fronted the legendary 1970s progressive rock group Thotch.

Relive the life, work, and music of the life of Brian Pern, who is now dead. https://t.co/kzdA6JyuZJ #RIPBrianPern pic.twitter.com/2bdHWETkyV — BBC Four (@BBCFOUR) February 17, 2017

Simon, Paul Whitehouse, Rhys Thomas, Michael Kitchen and Nigel Havers will all reprise their original roles for the special broadcast.

Thomas, also directing, said: “I am absolutely devastated that the documentary I was making about Brian’s future has now become a tribute following the terrible news.

“We have lost one of the greatest Brians in rock music. I am still in shock and will send him off in style in this programme.”

He said the programme, set to air next month, will feature exclusive interviews with Brian’s friends and family, as well as “any random celebrities he can get hold of at such short notice”.

The channel’s editor, Cassian Harrison, added: “Brian Pern has been one of the biggest rock stars to feature on BBC Four – and BBC Four is famous the world over for its outstanding rock star biopics.

“This one for Brian will be up there with the best of them. God rest his soul.”

But fans of the spoof show can’t help cracking a joke or two at the sad news…

@bbcpress RIP Brian. Get well soon. — Iain Brassington (@IBrasso) February 17, 2017

@bbcpress The Kennedy moment of a new generation #brianpern #RIPBrianPern Wiv de angles now. — Julian Shea (@juliansheasport) February 17, 2017

@_Mellers @bbcpress He had so much more to give. Probably. — Sean W. Quigley (@seanquigley101) February 17, 2017

@BBCFOUR He still owes me money. — a man called alan (@amancalledalan) February 17, 2017