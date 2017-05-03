Sparks fly in Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey Twitter duel ahead of The Dark Tower

Actors Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey have faced each other in a dramatic Twitter stand-off as they shared fresh teasers for their film The Dark Tower.

The big screen adaptation of Stephen King’s dark cult Western sees the pair take on the roles of lead enemies The Gunslinger and Man In Black.

One of two short clips shows Elba (The Gunslinger) as he fires gunshots in slow motion, while another shows McConaughey (Man In Black) traipsing through a snowy landscape.

Dallas Buyers Club’s McConaughey stepped back into his role as he challenged the Luther star over Twitter: “You want the Tower?”

Elba jumped back into character to respond: “To find the tower is my purpose. I’m sworn.”

“Then as the world’s last crusader don’t break your promise… you’re closer to the Tower than you know,” said McConaughey, to which Elba replied: “You know nothing of me.”

Both actors Tweeted their respective clips from the film, which is due to hit cinemas this summer.

It also stars Katheryn Winnick as Laurie Chambers and Abbey Lee as Tirana.