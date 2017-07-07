South Park to cut down on its Donald Trump gags, says creator

South Park will have fewer Donald Trump gags after falling into the “trap” of becoming a show based on mocking the US president, one of its creators has said.

Trey Parker, 47, also said that Mr Trump is using the tools of a comedian to drive his support.

Parker said he and co-creator Matt Stone want the show, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, to return to its roots to focus less on the president, unlike other US shows.

“We fell into the same trap that Saturday Night Live fell into, where it was like, ‘Dude, we’re just becoming CNN now’,” he told the Los Angeles Times.

“We’re becoming: ‘Tune in to see what we’re going to say about Trump.’ Matt and I hated it but we got stuck in it somehow.”

The show has seen teacher Mr Garrison campaign for president on the basis he would build a wall to keep out Canadians.

But for the 21st season Parker said he wants to get back to its “bread and butter” of “kids being kids and being ridiculous and outrageous”.

“We probably could put up billboards – ‘Look what we’re going to do to Trump next week!’ – and get crazy ratings. But I just don’t care,” he added.

Well? Do I look Presidential? pic.twitter.com/jP3I5CDe4K — South Park (@SouthPark) February 1, 2017

Parker also noted that Mr Trump has hit on the winning formula of a comedian.

“The things that we do – being outrageous and taking things to the extreme to get a reaction out of people – he’s using those tools. At his rallies he gets people laughing and whooping,” he said.

“I don’t think he’s good at it. But it obviously sells – it made him president.”

Parker also said that the show’s provocation of outrage will eventually cause its demise in an ever more sensitive climate.

“We’ve been ready for it. Our bags are packed in the car and we’re ready to go back to Colorado. And it’s cool, man.”