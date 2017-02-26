Sound fix doesn't save SS-GB from being dull, say viewers

Back to Showbiz Home

SS-GB appears to have shaken off jokes about it being the “slurred Reich”, but the series is still not thrilling viewers.

The five-part BBC series imagining London if the Nazis had won the Battle Of Britain came under fire last week after viewers complained that the dialogue was “mumbled”.

But many took to Twitter to say things seemed to have cleared up a bit in the latest instalment.

However not everyone escaped unscathed, with actor Sam Riley coming in for some stick from viewers who claimed he was still a bit hard to hear.

Some people found that switching on the subtitles helped them get into the drama, which also stars American actress Kate Bosworth.

But subtitles or no subtitles, a quick scan through Twitter revealed that PLENTY of viewers are finding the whole thing a little dull.

Maybe things will pick up after the next episode?
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Kate Bosworth, Sam Riley, SS-GB

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz