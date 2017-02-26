Sound fix doesn't save SS-GB from being dull, say viewers

SS-GB appears to have shaken off jokes about it being the “slurred Reich”, but the series is still not thrilling viewers.

The five-part BBC series imagining London if the Nazis had won the Battle Of Britain came under fire last week after viewers complained that the dialogue was “mumbled”.

But many took to Twitter to say things seemed to have cleared up a bit in the latest instalment.

@BBC SS-GB thank you for brightening the sound so we can all hear comfortably — Ruth Watson (@ruthwatsontv) February 26, 2017

Sound levels have improved 👌🏻👍🏻 #SSGB SS-GB — Ifan Wyn Roberts (@ifanwynroberts) February 26, 2017

#SSGB

Well done for fixing the sound, @BBC.

What a pity your production staff got it so badly wrong in the first place.

Excellent drama. — Paul Downes 👀 (@CallmeDownsie) February 26, 2017

However not everyone escaped unscathed, with actor Sam Riley coming in for some stick from viewers who claimed he was still a bit hard to hear.

BBC have mostly fixed #SSGB sound but too late as missed half 1st episode & now lost. Sam Riley still muttering thru clenched teeth — Montagu Montgomery (@PhotoMonty) February 26, 2017

#SSGB Could someone PLEASE get Sam Riley some throat sweets? — Amanda Fleet (@amanda_fleet1) February 26, 2017

Some people found that switching on the subtitles helped them get into the drama, which also stars American actress Kate Bosworth.

@Kerri_bee I rewatched episode 1 with the subtitles turned on - much better. Really enjoying it now #SSGB — Victoria Isherwood (@VicIsherwood) February 26, 2017

I enjoyed #SSGB but this time I was prepared - subtitles! — WDW Kate (@Wetdarkandwild) February 26, 2017

But subtitles or no subtitles, a quick scan through Twitter revealed that PLENTY of viewers are finding the whole thing a little dull.

#ssgb I thought last week's episode was dull due to bad sound. Watching it with subtitles this week & realised it is just dull & boring. — Shona Wilson (@ladyshowilson) February 26, 2017

Gave it another go but SS-GB really is remarkably dull. Such a shame, it could have been so good! pic.twitter.com/w1KhCkiA1b — Lizzi Hill (@lizzihill) February 26, 2017

#SSGB is actually the most boring program I have EVER seen — izzy (@galacticfandoms) February 26, 2017

Maybe things will pick up after the next episode?