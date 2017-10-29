Sopranos star Annabella Sciorra accuses Harvey Weinstein of rape
Sopranos star Annabella Sciorra has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her.
The Italian-American actress told The New Yorker that the disgraced Hollywood producer forced his way into her New York apartment and assaulted her in 1992.
In the article, Kill Bill actress Daryl Hannah also made harassment allegations against him.
A spokesperson for Mr. Weinstein denied the allegations.
