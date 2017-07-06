Sophie Turner on disliking LA and Game Of Thrones finale feeling like a ‘death’

She is the toast of Hollywood, but Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner will not be moving to Los Angeles any time soon.

Turner, 21, who shot to fame in the epic fantasy, said everyone was “so far up your arse” in the movie capital.

She told Marie Claire UK magazine: “People are like, ‘I love you’, and then they can’t name anything that you’ve done, and they forget your character’s name.

Sophie Turner in Marie Claire magazine (Marie Claire UK/ David Roemer)

“It’s so funny, like LA in the movies.

“I have a lot of friends who were brought up in the UK like me (who) are working in LA as actors. When I go over, I’m giving them shit and being sarcastic.

“They’re like, ‘thank god’. They’re stuck in this place where everyone is so far up your arse. It’s a business town, it’s understandable. But sometimes you just need someone to tell you that you’re not a f****** superstar.”

Turner recently defended the infamous rape scene involving her character Sansa Stark.

Now she has told Marie Claire that when the show filmed the assault, writer Bryan Cogman cried.

“He was sat there going, ‘I am so sorry’,” the actress said. “They had known me since I was 13 and they were like, ‘This is so wrong’.”

Bæ. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:48pm PST

She said that the end of the show would feel “like a death in the family”.

But the actress, who hit out at “rude” fans taking stealth pictures of her on their mobile phones, said that her role would not have even happened if her father had not told her mother “you have to let her do it”.

“(My mother) was panicking and she called my dad and was like, ‘Do we let her do this?'”, the star said.

She said actress Jennifer Lawrence had inspired her to be more assertive.

“There’s a certain sense when you’re 15 and you’re just kind of like a pawn, and you’ll say, ‘Yeah, I will do what you want’, but now I’m like, ‘You know, actually I don’t like this’,” the British actress added.

Sophie Turner (Marie Claire/David Roemer)

Turner said she was “very happy” dating US singer and actor Joe Jonas but added that she prefers the fan name for her and co-star Maisie Williams, “Mophie”, instead of her romantic moniker “Jophie”.

“What’s that thing they say? Relationships come and go but friendship is always there,” she said.

