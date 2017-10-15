Sophie Turner gets engaged to boyfriend Joe Jonas

English actress Sophie Turner has got engaged to her boyfriend Joe Jonas.

The Game Of Thrones star, 21, announced the happy news on Instagram, posting a picture of her hand sporting a diamond ring, on top of Jonas’s hand.

“I said yes,” she wrote.

US singer Jonas, 28, shared the same image on his account and wrote: “She said yes.”

The pair have been dating since 2016.

Jonas’s brother Nick was among those to send congratulations online.

Nick tweeted: “Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much.”