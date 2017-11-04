Sophie Faldo ‘more anxious’ on Bake Off than in the Army

Great British Bake Off winner and ex-Army officer Sophie Faldo says she was more nervous in the tent than during her tour of duty in Afghanistan.

Faldo won the 2017 series after wowing judges with bakes such as a honey bee-themed version of a traditional entremet cake.

The 33-year-old, who joined the Army as an officer in the Royal Artillery and toured Helmand Province in 2010, told the Daily Telegraph that the experiences were “similar”.

“You get that same rush of adrenalin, the same nerves and you are thinking about different jobs you’ve got on at the same time, you’ve got to organise the logistics in your head as you’re going along, and you’re problem-solving if things are going wrong,” she said.

“I was probably more nervous in the tent. There were times during the first judging when my heart was pounding.”

Faldo admitted that her personality did not come across on-screen “because I was just so focused on what I was doing and didn’t really think about how I was going to look”.

But she hopes that, now the show is over, it “will shine through a little bit more”.

The amateur baker has previously said that she has “no hard feelings” after judge Prue Leith accidentally tweeted her winning name early.

Prue Leith (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Now she has added: “I have spoken to Prue and I know she’s devastated, but it was quite funny in a way.”

“Love (Productions, the show’s creators) were probably a little bit more concerned about it, because we’d spent so much effort and time making sure the secret didn’t get out.

“But I don’t think it was as horrendous as maybe Prue thinks it is, so no hard feelings. I feel really bad for her. It probably ruined her holiday.”