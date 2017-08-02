Sophie Ellis-Bextor: The soundtrack of my life

Best known for her hit Murder On The Dancefloor and singing on Spiller’s chart-topping single Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love) in the early Noughties, Sophie Ellis-Bextor has had a steady career spanning six albums.

But what are the singer’s most treasured songs? We caught up with her to find out what’s on her personal soundtrack…

Mickey by Toni Basil

My first music

“This was one of my favourite songs when I was three or four years old. It’s such a great stompy dance track and I loved that in the video she’s a cheerleader with really bright make-up on, which is quite quirky. I joke to Richard that I’d like it played at my funeral, which is probably very inappropriate, but hey!”

The Ballroom Blitz by Sweet

To get me dancing

“This always gets me dancing because I find it a very exciting song. Weirdly, when I competed on Strictly, we went to the ballroom at Blackpool and one of the routine’s chosen was to the Ballroom Blitz.

“I was in my element. I got so many things out of that brilliant experience on the series – not just learning to dance to some of my favourite songs, but the whole atmosphere of that fabulous competition.”

Girls And Boys by Blur

My teenage crush

“I have to have a Britpop track, because I was about 14 in the mid-Nineties when I got so into indie music. I was a proper Brit-Pop kid.”

Fill My Little World by The Feeling

When me and my husband first met

“When Richard and I first started going out [Sophie’s married to The Feeling bassist Richard Jones, and the couple have four sons, Sonny, 13, Kit, 8, Ray, 5, and Jesse, 1], he said, ‘I’m in a band and here are my demos’. I secretly thought, ‘Oh my God, please let them be good!’ It would have been so awkward if they weren’t and I’d have to give him my opinion.

“Luckily, they were brilliant and one of those songs on that CD was Fill My Little World, which I instantly loved. The band got a record deal not long after that and they also played my mum’s 49th birthday and included that track.

“It brings back so many happy memories of me and him getting together, and when that track got released in 2005, our first son, Sonny, was 1, and we’d only been married a few months. It totally takes me back to that fabulous period.”

God Only Knows by The Beach Boys

Our wedding song

“It’s a beautiful song which I sang quite badly at our wedding in Italy. I was crying and singing at the same time, because I was so happy and emotional. Lots of our friends are singers and everyone spontaneously joined in the harmonies. It was truly a magic moment.”

