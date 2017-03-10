Some facts and figures you probably didn't know about Buffy The Vampire Slayer

To mark the 20th anniversary of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, here are some of the key numbers that define the series.

1. 129 awards nominations and 52 wins.

2. Sarah Michelle Gellar was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actress in a drama series in 2001, but lost out to Sela Ward for divorce romance series Once And Again.

3. Seven series made between 1997 and 2003.

Remember those 90s looks? (PA)

4. 144 episodes, including an unaired pilot episode – and only seven of them do not feature a vampire.

5. Sarah Michelle and Alyson Hannigan are the only cast members to appear in every broadcast episode.

6. 18 actors appear as the same character in both Buffy The Vampire Slayer and spin-off series Angel.

Remember Giles? (Lewis Whyld/PA)

7. 18-50 is the range of possible visual effects shots in an average episode, according to the show’s visual effects supervisor Loni Peristere.

8. 16-year-old Mercedes McNab, who played Harmony, was the only main cast member to actually be a teenager while filming, despite the series being set in a high school.

9. 43 churches in the fictional town of Sunnydale where the show is set.