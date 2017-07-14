Solange ‘breaks out of hospital’ to perform at Lovebox
14/07/2017 - 21:32:24Back to Showbiz Home
Singer Solange Knowles has revealed she discharged herself from hospital to perform at a London festival.
The musician was on stage at Lovebox in east London when she revealed she had been advised not to appear.
She said: “I was in hospital this morning. I was in hospital for three days.
Ready for Solange #lovebox pic.twitter.com/z7vYcaADBv— Josh (@J_Manasa) July 14, 2017
“After my show I had a serious episode and was told I shouldn’t perform.
“And so I broke out of that bitch this morning because I knew this place was going to be filled with so much love.”
In between treating revellers to a string of tracks from her 2016 album A Seat At The Table, she said: “I want to come back when I’m feeling better because I’m giving you the best that I’ve got but I still have so much more in me.
“But I knew I was not missing seeing you and all of these popping ass black and brown people. So thank you for always being there for me. I have so much gratitude.”
Performing on a stage drenched in red light with dancers and a brass band also dressed in red, the younger sister of Beyonce headlined the Noisey tent at the festival.
Frank Ocean is due to headline the main stage later on Friday.
Join the conversation - comment here