Solange ‘breaks out of hospital’ to perform at Lovebox

Singer Solange Knowles has revealed she discharged herself from hospital to perform at a London festival.

The musician was on stage at Lovebox in east London when she revealed she had been advised not to appear.

She said: “I was in hospital this morning. I was in hospital for three days.

“After my show I had a serious episode and was told I shouldn’t perform.

“And so I broke out of that bitch this morning because I knew this place was going to be filled with so much love.”

i've gotten to know myself better these last 3 shows. thank you for your supreme enlightenment. A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Jul 9, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

In between treating revellers to a string of tracks from her 2016 album A Seat At The Table, she said: “I want to come back when I’m feeling better because I’m giving you the best that I’ve got but I still have so much more in me.

“But I knew I was not missing seeing you and all of these popping ass black and brown people. So thank you for always being there for me. I have so much gratitude.”

Lovebox #solange A post shared by Jorden Newby (@jorden_new) on Jul 14, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

Performing on a stage drenched in red light with dancers and a brass band also dressed in red, the younger sister of Beyonce headlined the Noisey tent at the festival.

Frank Ocean is due to headline the main stage later on Friday.