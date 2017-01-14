Sofia Vergara threw Joe Manganiello the most rock and roll birthday party ever
Sofia Vergara knows her husband Joe Manganiello only turns 40 once so she gave him a birthday party to remember.
The Magic Mike star was treated to a music festival-themed party, dubbed Joechella, complete with a performance by Steel Panther.
Goodnight Los Angeles!!! #JOECHELLA pic.twitter.com/ACI62YSS9x— Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) January 14, 2017
Both Joe and Sofia shared a string of photos from the fun-filled fiesta and it looked like a wild time was had by all.
Thanks to everyone that made it out tonight! And thank you @djhapa & @Steel_Panther for bringing down the house!!! #JOECHELLA 40 pic.twitter.com/kpGthgMz5T— Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) January 14, 2017
🎉 @JoeManganiello @SofiaVergara @Steel_Panther #joechella pic.twitter.com/HHXwoGHdu5— Nick T. Simmons (@nicktsimmons) January 14, 2017
The rock and roll theme even extended to this incredible birthday cake.
My awesome Van Halen cake!!! #JOECHELLA 🎸 pic.twitter.com/zxdEhz45Fv— Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) January 14, 2017
And the birthday boy got to show off his own pipes when he jumped on stage to sing with the band.
"Sweet Child O' Mine" @Steel_Panther #JOECHELLA pic.twitter.com/gtoXyWJVLu— Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) January 14, 2017
"Girl You Really Got Me"@Steel_Panther #JOECHELLA pic.twitter.com/lqQB3noHsn— Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) January 14, 2017
The gorgeous couple also showed off their dance moves as the band performed and took to the photo booth with Sofia’s son Manolo.
It looks like a rocking night! Happy birthday Joe!
