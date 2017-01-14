Sofia Vergara threw Joe Manganiello the most rock and roll birthday party ever

Sofia Vergara knows her husband Joe Manganiello only turns 40 once so she gave him a birthday party to remember.

The Magic Mike star was treated to a music festival-themed party, dubbed Joechella, complete with a performance by Steel Panther.

Both Joe and Sofia shared a string of photos from the fun-filled fiesta and it looked like a wild time was had by all.

The rock and roll theme even extended to this incredible birthday cake.

And the birthday boy got to show off his own pipes when he jumped on stage to sing with the band.

The gorgeous couple also showed off their dance moves as the band performed and took to the photo booth with Sofia’s son Manolo.

@manologonzalezvergara @joemanganiello #joechella 🎸🎸

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

It looks like a rocking night! Happy birthday Joe!
