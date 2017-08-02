Sofia Vergara: ‘Gigantic boobs’ make it hard to exercise

Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara has said her ample curves prevent her from being too athletic when she is exercising.

The Colombian-American star, 45, said her sizeable assets can be a hindrance in the gym.

She told Women’s Health magazine: “I wish I could be a little more athletic, but when you’re born with these gigantic boobs…

“I’ve had them since I was 13, and then they got bigger when I was pregnant and had the baby.”

Introducing our first-ever global Naked Issue, starring the one and only @sofiavergara! 🙌 "Here's a woman, 45, being able to show her body," she says of posing for our September cover. "It's not like before, when it was just young girls." Click the link in our bio for the full story and pick up the issue on newsstands everywhere August 8! A post shared by Women's Health Magazine (@womenshealthmag) on Aug 2, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

Vergara – who is married to Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello – admitted she hates working out.

She said: “It’s like torture for me.

“I’m in a bad mood two hours before, I’m in a bad mood while I’m doing it, I’m in a bad mood at the end because I have to schedule the next class.”

Vergara posed nude on the cover of the magazine for its Naked issue.

Our last night at #CasaChipichipi🐚 😍😍😍 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

She joked: “I told (my representative), ‘I’m going to be 45 years old! Stop putting me in naked things! Let me age with dignity!’

“People say, ‘Oh, you look like you’re in your twenties.’ Well, it’s not true. Our skin is different. I had never thought of the word pore, then I’m like, ‘S**t! What do I do with these?'”

But she added: “Here’s a woman, 45, being able to show her body.

“It’s not like before, when it was just young girls.”