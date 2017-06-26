Social media stars join live HelloWorld show

Internet sensation Zoella will join a host of fellow social media stars for a new live show which has been called the “Woodstock for the iPhone generation”.

Online stars Caspar Lee, Jim Chapman, Joe Sugg, Louise Pentland and Marcus Butler are also among those taking part in HelloWorld, an immersive four-and-a-half-hour show.

Guests will be able to enter HelloWorld and take a stroll down Main Street while bands are performing, the shops are opening and the aerobics class is in full swing.

Sign up NOW for ticket alerts to find out the day before, when tickets will be on sale! https://t.co/TGYWncno9Y 👋🌍❤️#helloworldlive — HelloWorld (@Hello_WorldLive) June 25, 2017

Meanwhile, games, bake-offs, parades, a fashion show, live comedy, signings and talks are taking place.

Creators say HelloWorld’s guests can interact with their heroes like never before on a giant video arcade machine, a large piano and giant sports stages.

The action will be watched by viewers online.

As the sun goes down on the “town”, the evening entertainment begins on the main stage.

Does anyone know the way to Main Street? ❤️👋🌍 #helloworldlive pic.twitter.com/YT1blJv6rb — HelloWorld (@Hello_WorldLive) June 22, 2017

The HelloWorld DJ will provide the soundtrack as guests cheer along to games and live interviews with the stars. The night then closes with a giant house party.

Social media entrepreneur Caspar Lee said: “I’m so excited to invite our incredible fans to a new live event, the scale of which we have never seen before in the digital space.

“We’ve all been working hard with an amazing team to create something truly special for them – I cannot wait to see our ideas come to life.”

HelloWorld’s creative director Paul Caslin said it is the “most ambitious and exciting project” he has ever tackled.

“The aim is to create the world’s first fully immersive live show featuring the biggest online and social media talent from across the globe all under one roof,” he said. “Think Woodstock for the iPhone generation”.

:: HelloWorld will be launched at the Genting Arena in Birmingham on October 28 and 29, with tickets going on sale on June 29 at 9am via helloworldlive.com.