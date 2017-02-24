So yes, a guy brought his own cutlery on First Dates Ireland

Over the series of First Dates Ireland, we’ve come across a lot of strange behaviours but this one has to be up there with the strangest.

Last night one singleton brought his own cutlery.

Wes from Ballymun, who enjoys long walks to the off licence, was matched with Lady Gaga superfan Sunil from Meath.

After the first initial shock that Wes used the C word on RTÉ television, viewers had high hopes for the couple - that was until Wes revealed that he brings his own cutlery everywhere.

Turns out that didn’t deter Sunil as he went on to Tweet that they ‘ate each others faces’ that night at Pantibar.

You know what they say, spooning leads to …
By Anna O'Donoghue

