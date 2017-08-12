‘So this is happening’ Holby’s Joe McFadden ‘terrified’ as he signs up for Strictly

Holby City star Joe McFadden has admitted to being “thrilled and terrified” as he signed up for the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Scottish actor, 41, who portrays Raffaello ‘Raf’ di Lucca in the medical drama, is the sixth contestant to join the popular BBC dance competition.

Announcing the news, he said: “Strictly is one of the biggest, most entertaining shows on TV, and being asked to be part of it is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I’m thrilled and terrified about in equal measures.”

He added on Twitter: “So this is happening” alongside the announcement.

McFadden previously showed his dancing skills off in 2015 alongside co-star Eleanor Fanyinka in a short sequence titled Holby City Does The Strictly.

He will be hoping to emulate another Holby star, Tom Chambers, who won the coveted glitterball trophy in series six.

McFadden joins previously announced soap stars Gemma Atkinson and Davood Ghadami, TV host Ruth Langsford, singer Mollie King and former Communards star Rev Richard Coles for Strictly 2017.

The Glasgow-born actor has previously starred in Heartbeat, Take The High Road, The Crow Road and Sex, Chips & Rock ‘n’ Roll – as well as roles in the West End including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

His announcement comes as former JLS member Aston Merrygold was reported to be among this year’s line-up, according to The Sun.