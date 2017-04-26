So Sue Me closes down her fashion line

Suzanne Jackson has revealed to her followers that she is closing down the clothing section of her brand, SoSu by SJ.

The blogger, known as So Sue Me, took to her Snapchat to reveal that she will not be restocking the fashion line as she wants to concentrate on the beauty element of the brand.

"I've always wanted to do fashion, but I'm a beauty girl at heart. I was trained in beauty. I've worked in beauty and it's what I know," she began.

"I started the fashion line a long time before it went live at Christmas, and I worked tirelessly on the project. It was really exciting and I really, really enjoyed doing it - but I'm only one person, and I can't possibly do fashion and beauty.”

"I was coming up against a brick wall and I just couldn't focus on one thing. You guys know me, I put 500% into everything and everything I bring to market I can put my hand on my heart and say its amazing, but with my focus divided I just didn't want to let the ball drop - so I had to choose.

"It sounds so dramatic but that's the way it is in business, and I'm always as open and honest with you guys as I can be, and right now I've chosen beauty”.

The announcement comes just days after the blogger was crowned most stylish woman at this year’s Peter Mark VIP Style Awards.