So nobody is surprised at seeing these two get together on Corrie

Among the twists and turns in the Christmas Day episode of Corrie, viewers saw not just the return of Toyah Battersby after 10 years away, but the revelation that she was Peter Barlow’s mystery woman.

And there was no room for doubt when she was suddenly shown sharing the Christmas love in bed with her sister Leanne’s ex.

But while it might have been a shocking revelation for some, everybody else definitely called it.

I guessed it would be Toyah that Peter was dating but seeing them together is just all kinds of wrong 🙈 @itvcorrie — chloe stewart (@ceewhyess) December 25, 2016

Peter and Toyah storyline was obvious but totally unbelievable — Paul Roberts (@paulfromleicest) December 25, 2016

Peter and toyah was soooooo predictable even #mysticmeg seen it coming! #corrie — edward french (@BrokenEdFrench) December 25, 2016

@itvcorrie iv been saying for weeks Toyah and Peter are together, I knew I should have tweeted earlier lol !!!!!!! Xx — Tracy Emma Hughes (@Tracyjahish) December 25, 2016

Played by Georgia Taylor, the episode saw Toyah leave her husband Toby after an argument and admit to Leanne that she was in love with somebody else.

Meanwhile, Leanne caught Peter after a street fight with a Christmas present in his pocket, with a tag reading “To the love of my life.”

Viewers then saw Toyah unwrap the gift – a Bros tape – while in bed with Peter.

Toyah was last seen on the cobbles in February 2003 when she left Weatherfield after discovering her college lecturer boyfriend had got her friend pregnant.

Georgia won the best dramatic performance award at the British Soap Awards in 2001 for her portrayal of Toyah’s rape ordeal.

Commenting on her return to the show, Georgia, 36, said: “Coronation Street has always had a place in my heart and I’m delighted to be working again with my good friend Jane Danson and bringing the Battersby sisters back together.”