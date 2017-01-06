So here's Sienna Miller’s attempt at an Irish accent

Between pronouncing Irish names and continuously repeating ‘diddly-dee potatoes’ when attempting to do an Irish accent, the world hasn't really caught on when it comes to ‘being Irish’.

So when we heard Sienna Miller plays an Irish woman in the new American crime drama film, Live by Night, we had to have a peek at her attempt.

The actress - who fancies herself to be good at accents - plays Emma Gould, an Irish emigrant who she claims is “not the sort of girl you’d bring home to meet your mother”.

Let's just say she wouldn't blend in on the streets of Dublin, although she does try and redeem herself on the Today Show with Matt Lauer.

The film, set in the 1920s and 1930s, follows Joe Coughlin, the prodigal son of a Boston police captain. After moving to Ybor City, Tampa, Florida, he becomes a bootlegger and a rum-runner and, later, a notorious gangster.

Don’t worry folks, Brendan Gleeson saves the day he plays the character of Thomas Coughlin.

But does he pronounce it 'Coch-lin' or 'Caw-lin'?