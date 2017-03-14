So here's a story all about how Will Smith turned into Uncle Phil

Just as we’ve calmed down over the fact that Fresh Prince of Bel Air is now on Netflix, Will Smith has somehow transformed into Uncle Phil.

The star recently uploaded this video of him bungee jumping off the Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, as you do.

While fans replayed the video, some noticed at the 1:33 mark he magically transforms into James Avery, the actor who played Uncle Phil in the hit 90s TV show.

When did Will Smith become Uncle Phil??? pic.twitter.com/XzZrKaxBOj — Calev (@_calev) March 12, 2017

Will Smith took a selfie while bungie jumping and he looks like Uncle Phil pic.twitter.com/YPWMtsSAOz — Andrew Berkshire (@AndrewBerkshire) March 14, 2017

Left: Will Smith bungee jumping



Right: Uncle Phil



They look the same now! pic.twitter.com/H8EnK1Ftdt — Yashar (@yashar) March 14, 2017

No, really. That's freaky.

Sadly Avery died at age 68 from complications following open heart surgery.