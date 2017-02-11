Snow storms can't keep celebrities from the New York Fashion Week front row
Temperatures may have dropped in New York City, but the front row of fashion week is as hot as ever.
Snow, ice and bitterly cold weather were not enough to stop the most stylish celebrities from getting an insider look at what they will be wearing next winter.
Calvin Klein’s show drew some big names and saw Anna Wintour and Sarah Jessica Parker sitting alongside each other in some of the best seats.
Gwyneth Paltrow continued her support for the label.
Greta Gerwig made sure not to miss the show.
Karlie Kloss turned out for Calvin Klein, too.
Naomie Harris kept the show an A-list event.
Meanwhile, at the Red Dress Collection 2017 stars were on the catwalk as well as in the crowd.
Juliette Lewis walked the runway.
Katie Holmes donned her obligatory red dress.
The amfAR Fashion Week Gala was one of the most heavily attended parties by celebrities.
Scarlett Johansson was back in her role supporting the organisation.
Diane Kruger happily posed for pictures.
Iman was accompanied by her friend Zac Posen.
Naomi Campbell lent a stylish edge to the event.
Donatella Versace bumped up the list of fashion’s heavy hitters.
Paris Hilton joined the amfAR guest list.
Ellie Goulding represented Brits at the party.
Heidi Klum added her name to the celeb count.
Chloe Sevigny walked the red carpet for the gala.
The Jenner sisters have also been regular spots at New York Fashion Week – model Kendall in a La Perla show…
…and her sister Kylie with friend Sofia Richie as guests at Jeremy Scott’s presentation.
Let’s hope they had plenty of layers for wrapping up warm on the way home.
