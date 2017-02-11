Snow storms can't keep celebrities from the New York Fashion Week front row

Temperatures may have dropped in New York City, but the front row of fashion week is as hot as ever.

Snow, ice and bitterly cold weather were not enough to stop the most stylish celebrities from getting an insider look at what they will be wearing next winter.

Calvin Klein’s show drew some big names and saw Anna Wintour and Sarah Jessica Parker sitting alongside each other in some of the best seats.

Anna Wintour and Sarah Jessica Parker (Diane Bondareff/AP)

Gwyneth Paltrow continued her support for the label.

Gwyneth Paltrow (Diane Bondareff/AP)

Greta Gerwig made sure not to miss the show.

Greta Gerwig (Diane Bondareff/AP)

Karlie Kloss turned out for Calvin Klein, too.

Karlie Kloss (Diane Bondareff/AP)

Naomie Harris kept the show an A-list event.

Naomie Harris (Diane Bondareff/AP)

Meanwhile, at the Red Dress Collection 2017 stars were on the catwalk as well as in the crowd.

Juliette Lewis walked the runway.

Juliette Lewis (Charles Sykes/AP)

Katie Holmes donned her obligatory red dress.

Katie Holmes (Charles Sykes/AP)

The amfAR Fashion Week Gala was one of the most heavily attended parties by celebrities.

Scarlett Johansson was back in her role supporting the organisation.

Scarlett Johansson (Evan Agostini/AP)

Diane Kruger happily posed for pictures.

Diane Kruger (Evan Agostini/AP)

Iman was accompanied by her friend Zac Posen.

Iman and Zac Posen (Evan Agostini/AP)

Naomi Campbell lent a stylish edge to the event.

Naomi Campbell (Evan Agostini/AP)

Donatella Versace bumped up the list of fashion’s heavy hitters.

Donatella Versace (Evan Agostini/AP)

Paris Hilton joined the amfAR guest list.

Paris Hilton (Evan Agostini/AP)

Ellie Goulding represented Brits at the party.

Ellie Goulding (Evan Agostini/AP)

Heidi Klum added her name to the celeb count.

Heidi Klum (Evan Agostini/AP)

Chloe Sevigny walked the red carpet for the gala.

Chloe Sevigny (Evan Agostini/AP)

The Jenner sisters have also been regular spots at New York Fashion Week – model Kendall in a La Perla show…

Kendall Jenner (Julia Jacobson/AP)

…and her sister Kylie with friend Sofia Richie as guests at Jeremy Scott’s presentation.

Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie (Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

Let’s hope they had plenty of layers for wrapping up warm on the way home.