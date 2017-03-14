Snoop Dogg aims gun at clown dressed as Trump in new video

Snoop Dogg aims a toy gun at a clown dressed as Republican President Donald Trump in a new music video featuring a population of clowns.

The video was posted at the weekend. In it, Snoop Dogg shoots at Trump with a gun that releases the word “bang”.

The music video also shows a TV screening a news conference with the headline “Ronald Klump wants to deport all doggs”, airing live from “The Clown House”.

Most of the people in the video are dressed as clowns apart from Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg during filming of the Graham Norton Show at the London Studios in 2015 (Ian West/PA Wire)

Actor-comedian Michael Rapaport stars in the clip. He’s pulled over and shot by a police officer, which is filmed by an onlooker.

The video is for a remixed version of the song Lavender, by Canadian group BADBADNOTGOOD featuring Snoop Dogg and Kaytranada.