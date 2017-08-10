Slipknot working on a wealth of ‘amazing’ new material

Slipknot’s Shawn Crahan has claimed the band are working on a wealth of “amazing” new material as he teased their sixth album.

The musician, who goes by the nickname The Clown, revealed the US metal band are regularly getting together for writing sessions but said he had “no idea” when a follow-up to 2014’s 5: The Gray Chapter would be ready.

Speaking as the group are set to release a film documenting their first ever gig in Mexico, Crahan, 47, told the Press Association: “We do what we want, how we want, when we want.”

Shawn Crahan of Slipknot (Katja Ogrin/PA)

“About every four months we’re getting together and writing and we’re getting ready for a session in September.

“As of right now we have 27 bodies of work that are completed as bodies of work. Out of those 27, seven or eight are completed … and they’re amazing,” he said.

He added: “The only difference is these won’t be Slipknot songs until we’re all together and it’s all hashed out. Everyone’s got to do their things, the arrangements can change, all kinds of shit can happen.

“What we’re doing is we’re just deciding what we want rather than being told ‘ok it’s time to get back together’.

Asked if it may be released before the end of next year, he said: “The real trick is just know that it’s coming.

“Can I give you an exact date? Of course not I’m not a fortune f****** teller. I don’t know. I’m not going to be held to a date. Right now I’m chilling out fishing,” Crahan added.

Featuring on-tour footage, 90-minute documentary Day Of The Gusano, follows the band as they perform for the first ever time in Mexico City in December 2015.

Crahan said it would be crucial for US youngsters to see “how great and passionate and crazy and intense the Mexican fans are”.

He added: “They support every band and they support everything, they sell their cars to buy tickets. The poverty level is hard, it’s hard to be in rock and roll and you can’t do it sometimes because you’re looking at a bunch of poor people who would cut their arm off to come and see you perform,” he said.

“It’s going to be really important for the American kids to see the film to see that power, understand that strength,” he added.

:: Day Of The Gusano documentary will be premiered on more than a thousand screens across the world on September 6.