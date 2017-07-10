Skepta working on project with Sir Mick Jagger

Skepta has sparked rumours of a collaboration with Sir Mick Jagger after sharing a photograph of them in the studio together.

The image posted on Instagram shows the Grime star leaning against a wall while the Rolling Stones frontman, 73, sits beside him, pointing at something across the room.

Skepta, 34, captioned the shot: “@skeptagram and@mickjagger in the studio. Photo by@shaneaveli.”

It is not known whether the stars were working on Skepta’s music or a Stones offering.

Skepta’s fans were quick to express their excitement about a potential collaboration, saying it would be “legendary”.

“Goodness gracious what a fantastic recipe,” said one person on Instagram, while another said it would be the “craziest” thing they would ever witness.