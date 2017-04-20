Six novelists shortlisted for Man Booker International Prize 2017

Writers from across Europe, South America and the Middle East have been shortlisted for the Man Booker International Prize 2017.

Translated into English from five different languages, six novels will compete for the newly evolved prize which celebrates the finest work of translated fiction from across the world.

One debut novelist is among the six shortlisted writers, alongside two Israeli authors including previous finalist Amos Oz, for his coming-of-age tale Judas which is set in the still-divided Jerusalem of 1959-1960.

David Grossman could win the prize (Antonio Calanni/AP/PA)

Argentine writer Samanta Schweblin’s first novel, Fever Dream, tells the story of a dying woman recounting a series of events of her recent past to a young boy.

The second Israeli nominated is David Grossman for A Horse Walks Into A Bar, which follows a veteran stand-up comedian’s tribulations, while Norwegian writer Roy Jacobsen is shortlisted for The Unseen, set on a Norwegian island.

Danish author Dorthe Nors is nominated for Mirror, Shoulder, Signal, in which a woman in her forties struggles to learn to drive while battling an acute case of vertigo.

The Duchess of Cornwall presenting last year’s award (John Phillips/PA)

French writer Mathias Enard’s Compass, which explores the relationships between Europe and the Middle East, completes the shortlist.

The winning author and their translator will split a £50,000 prize, while each shortlisted runner-up and translator will receive £1,000.

Chair of the judging panel, Nick Barley, said: “Our shortlist spans the epic and the everyday. From fevered dreams to sleepless nights, from remote islands to overwhelming cities, these wonderful novels shine a light on compelling individuals struggling to make sense of their place in a complex world.”

The winner will be revealed at a ceremony at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London on June 14.

Paul Beatty won the prize in 2016 for The Sellout (John Phillips/PA)

The shortlist is as follows:

Compass – Mathias Enard (France) translated by Charlotte Mandell.

A Horse Walks Into A Bar – David Grossman (Israel) translated by Jessica Cohen.

The Unseen – Roy Jacobsen (Norway) translated by Don Bartlett.

Mirror, Shoulder, Signal – Dorthe Nors (Denmark) translated by Misha Hoekstra.

Judas – Amos Oz (Israel) translated by Nicholas de Lange.

Fever Dream – Samanta Schweblin (Argentina) translated by Megan McDowell.