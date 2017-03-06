Six comeback bands who have made a successful return to spotlight

Pop band Steps have announced their second reunion, 20 years after they initially formed.

Here are six other bands who have reformed in recent years.

Busted

Chart-toppers Busted reunited after a decade away in 2015 when Charlie Simpson agreed to rejoin the band – despite frequent vows never to return. Simpson, James Bourne and Matt Willis released Night Driver at the end of 2016 and enjoyed a UK and Ireland tour. In 2013, in Simpson’s absence, Willis and Bourne joined with McFly to tour and release music as McBusted.

Take That



The reunion which all pop acts aspire to emulate. Since their 2006 return on a wave of nostalgia, the band have achieved three number one albums and singles, as well as selling out stadiums. Robbie Williams even returned for one album and a tour after Gary Barlow and co hit dizzying heights following their 10-year absence. The Millennium singer was quickly off again, along with Jason Orange, leaving just three. The remaining trio show no signs of slowing down, however, with their latest album Wonderland due for release later this month.

Spice Girls



Perhaps inspired by the success of Take That, the quintet embarked on a three-month tour of Europe and the US in 2008 to tie in with a greatest hits release and to act as a final farewell to fans. They emerged once more to perform at the Olympic closing ceremony in 2012, but an expected comeback last year with Mel B, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton has so far failed to materialise.

Boyzone



The Irish group reformed in 2007 for a Children in Need performance following their split in 2000. A UK and Ireland tour quickly followed before the tragic death of Stephen Gately in 2009. They celebrated their 20th anniversary in 2013 with a new album and tour. The group are currently on a break until 2018, when they are expected to release another record and embark on a tour to mark 25 years since they formed.

5ive

The five-piece was created by the same team who managed the Spice Girls in 1997 and sold 20 million records before splitting in 2001. Fans could “keep on moving”, though, as the group reformed as part of ITV’s Big Reunion and kept the name 5ive despite being down to four members as Jason J Brown declined to re-join. The group toured with McBusted in 2013 and are now down to three members after Abz Love’s departure. They released Keep On Movin’ – The Best of Five in early 2016.

Backstreet Boys



In 2012 the biggest-selling boyband in history reformed with their original line-up as Kevin Richardson returned to the fray after seven years away. The following year they marked 20 years as a group with the release of In A World Like This and tour. Last year the band followed in the footsteps of Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey as they began a Las Vegas residency. As they prepare to celebrate 25 years, new music and a return to the UK is expected.